Cristiano Ronaldo is going all out to forge a reunion with Paul Pogba

Cristiano Ronaldo is going all out to reunite with former Manchester United teammate Paul Pogba at Al-Nassr, and what is certain is the Frenchman will leave Juventus in the coming months.

Pogba, 31, failed a doping test in 2023 and was subsequently handed a four-year suspension that looked like it would effectively end his playing career. However, the ban has since been reduced to 18 months on appeal, meaning Pogba is free to resume training in January and make his first appearance back in March.

Juventus director Cristiano Giuntoli has already confirmed Pogba has no future in Turin.

“Our position is clear,” Giuntoli recently told DAZN. “Pogba has been a great player, he has been out for a long time and last year we were forced to invest in other players. So now the squad is complete as it is.”

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reported Juventus will terminate Pogba’s contract to allow him to find a new club. His status as a free agent should make that easier for the player.

And according to Italian outlet TuttoJuve, a reunion with Cristiano Ronaldo at Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr could be on the cards.

Ronaldo and Pogba crossed paths at Man Utd in the 2021/22 campaign. Per the report, Ronaldo ‘is pushing hard’ to convince Pogba to join Al-Nassr.

Other options open to Paul Pogba

When news of Pogba’s ban being reduced initially broke, immediate speculation he’d return to France by joining Marseille swirled.

TuttoJuve state the likeliest outcome is Pogba winds up in Saudi Arabia or the USA with an MLS side.

Transfer insider Rudy Galetti has informed TEAMtalk that an offer from Marseille cannot be ruled out as other outlets have claimed. Nonetheless, it’s Galetti’s understanding that Los Angeles FC or the Saudi Pro League remains the better bets.

There had also been curious links to Arsenal, though we’ve been informed they have no basis in fact.

In a recent interview with L’Equipe, Pogba said: “I’m just thinking about coming back and getting out of this situation. Of course, you never know what tomorrow will bring, so never say never.”

On his ban being reduced, Pogba added: “I was really happy.

“I hadn’t done anything, why would they give me four years? I’ll be able to go back to doing what I love the most. It’s like I’ve been given another chance.

“I’ve been given back something that had been taken away from me. It’s a new lease on life. March is tomorrow, it’ll come quickly. And it’s something I can’t wait to do.”

Latest Man Utd news

In other news, Ruben Amorim is closing in on becoming the next permanent Man Utd manager.

Ruud van Nistelrooy has taken temporary charge following Erik ten Hag’s dismissal and will be in the dugout for tonight’s EFL Cup clash with Leicester.

Elsewhere, Amorim looks unlikely to forge a reunion with Sporting CP’s star striker, Viktor Gyokeres, at Old Trafford.

While the Swedish marksman is ‘very likely’ to be on the move in 2025, Sky Germany claimed he’s most likely heading to one of Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool or Chelsea.

Finally, speculation Joshua Zirkzee could leave Man Utd in January has been quashed once and for all. Both Florian Plettenberg and Fabrizio Romano have declared an early return to Serie A is out of question entirely.

Pogba’s career in sharp decline since winning World Cup