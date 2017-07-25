Cristiano Ronaldo reveals he will stay at Real Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo will remain at the Bernabeu this summer despite interest from former club Manchester United and PSG.

Ronaldo confirmed the decision in an interview with Spanish publication Marca, in which he said: “Winning trophies is important and last year we did. I want to do win personal and team trophies.

“The last one was an amazing season and I want to win the next one to be the same, I want to repeat what we did last season.”

According to CalcioMercato.com Ronaldo had been heavily tipped to leave the Bernabeau this summer due to a poor relationship with part of Real Madrid’s fanbase.

This had alerted both Manchester United and PSG who were hoping to capitalise on this and bring the Portugese International to their respective clubs.

However the Spanish paper believes that this interview is confirmation from Ronaldo that he will be remaining at Madrid for the coming season.