Cristiano Ronaldo sets demands for Al-Nassr STAY despite Club World Cup blow

TEAMtalk can reveal Cristiano Ronaldo has told Al-Nassr what promise they must make if he is to extend his contract with the Saudi Pro League outfit, despite them not being in the Club World Cup and enduring a trophyless season.

Ronaldo’s current deal with Al-Nassr is due to expire on June 30 but he recently reached an agreement to extend those terms until summer 2026. Al-Nassr have offered the striker an incredible €200million (£167.5m / $225m) and the opportunity to continue playing in the build up to the 2026 World Cup which will be hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States.

However, sources informed TEAMtalk on May 21 that Ronaldo had put contract negotiations on hold.

The Portuguese icon had grown concerned about Al-Nassr’s performance on the pitch and the overall direction of their project, worries he communicated to the board of directors.

While Ronaldo netted 35 goals in 41 appearances, Al-Nassr could only finish third in the Saudi top flight. They were also knocked out of Saudi Arabia’s two domestic competitions – the King’s Cup and Super Cup – before losing to Kawasaki Frontale in the semi-finals of the Asian Champions League.

Ronaldo was left bitterly disappointed by the latter result and this saw him pause for reflection, as he is in no mood for mediocrity even in the latter stages of his career. Speculation he might leave Al-Nassr was rife after he posted the following captain on social media: “This chapter is over. The story? Still being written. Grateful to all.”

Sources have now provided TEAMtalk with an update on the situation. Despite reports claiming Ronaldo wants to leave Al-Nassr, we understand he has not yet made a final decision on his future.

After a recent meeting with members of the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) – who own Al-Nassr, Al-Ahli, Al-Ittihad and Al-Hilal – Ronaldo made it clear he will only consider staying at Al-Nassr if there are strong guarantees they will build a team capable of winning the Saudi Pro League.

After a few days of reflection and with a cool head, Ronaldo has lightened his position by opening up to the idea of renewing at Al-Nassr in case he is convinced by a strong project.

The €200m offer from Al-Nassr for one more season is still on the table. The 40-year-old wants to compete for trophies and is asking for more support on and off the pitch.

Sources have also revealed to TEAMtalk that Ronaldo has no interest in joining another Saudi club that is owned by PIF.

FIFA want Cristiano Ronaldo at Club World cup – reports

His options remain open and his camp are assessing all possibilities. Ronaldo is considering staying in Saudi Arabia with a non-PIF club or moving abroad, even exploring opportunities with clubs set to play in the Club World Cup.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino is reportedly desperate for Ronaldo to join a team who will feature in his expanded new tournament, knowing the huge viewership and interest he will bring.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has been linked with a shock move to Botafogo, who are one of four Brazilian sides to have qualified for the Club World Cup.

Ronaldo extending his deal with Al-Nassr would see Infantino miss out on this key objective.

TEAMtalk understands a surprise retirement for Ronaldo is not completely ruled out at this stage, though he would ideally like to represent Portugal at the 2026 World Cup first.

