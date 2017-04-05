Cristiano Ronaldo: Sign Eden Hazard and I’m off – report

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly threatened to leave Real Madrid this summer if they sign Eden Hazard from Chelsea.

Ronaldo is keen to see Madrid strengthen in the summer, but will ask to leave if they sign a player of similar stature as himself.

According to Diario Gol, the former Manchester United man has told Real president Florentino Perez not to sign Hazard as he doesn’t want to share his star man status at the Bernabeu.

The Spanish giants have been heavily linked with a move for Hazard in the summer, with manager Zinedine Zidane keen to bring in a marquee signing.

If they can persuade Chelsea to sell their star man, the Belgium international will join Ronaldo, Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema, Isco, Alvaro Morata and James Rodriguez in Zidane’s attacking options.

And Ronaldo’s first-team spot will be in doubt, according to Terry Gibson, Sky Sports’ La Liga co-commentator, who believes Hazard could take his place in the starting eleven.

“Will Hazard go if he’s asked? Yes. I can’t think of many players who would turn down Real, and that’s with all the respect in the world to Chelsea,” Gibson told Sky Sports.

“I think Real will go for him, but where is he going to play? He’s not going to play as one of the midfield three, so it’s going to be in the front three – but at whose expense?

“At the moment you would compare him to Isco and James Rodriguez, who are not playing on a regular basis.

“So there would be a big casualty if Hazard comes in. It won’t be Gareth Bale. It will be Karim Benzema or Cristiano Ronaldo – unless Ronaldo goes to centre forward.

“It will depend on what Zidane wants up front. Will it be a master finisher or one that defends from the front?

“If they do go for Hazard, although they not always started big signings in the past, I would imagine he would have to play, as would Bale given how highly they think of him and how big his wages are.

“It would come down to a choice of Ronaldo, Benzema or Morata.”