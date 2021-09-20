Cristiano Ronaldo has given an indication about his ambitions for the season after playing a leading role in their stirring 2-1 victory over West Ham at the London Stadium.

The return of Ronaldo to Old Trafford has given the club and fans alike a noticeable jolt. Any fears of Ronaldo’s signing being more for show have already been allayed. After just three matches, Ronaldo has already notched four goals and looks like producing every time when found in and around the box.

Indeed, he netted the equaliser in the win shortly after Said Benrahma’s deflected opener and may have helped himself to a hat-trick.

And when Jesse Lingard fired a late winner, there was still time for more drama with Mark Noble missing an injury-time penalty.

It’s that kind of grit and determination that United will need if they are to win the title. And after the match, the Portuguese superstar took to Instagram to reflect on the win.

In the post, Ronaldo spoke of the battle United had overcome and suggested he is is aiming to win the Premier League this season.

“Every game in the Premier League is always an amazing fight for the three points,” he posted on Instagram.

“Today we got to see a glimpse of all the obstacles that we will find on our way, but we have to keep our mind set on our goals.

“Together! Strong! Focused! Let’s go, Devils!”

The win lifts United up to 13 points from their five games; a record matched by Chelsea and Liverpool.

And any push for the title could come down to the slightest of margins. To that end, Ronaldo saw two penalty appeals waved away the London Stadium.

The second was under a challenge from Kurt Zouma, with referee Martin Atkinson waving away Ronaldo’s appeals.

However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer claims the officials got the decision wrong.

“The first and the last are stonewall and you cannot even argue against them. The lad puts his foot out and Cristiano runs straight and he is fouled.

“The last one – Paul had a foul against Kurt Zouma.

“He did not touch him but he went over him so why is Cristano’s third appeal not a penalty?

“Hopefully it will not be ‘Cristiano is never going to be a penalty’.”

Sancho problems assessed by Solskjaer

While Ronaldo has hit the ground running, it’s a different story for Jadon Sancho.

The £73m signing has not been at his best since signing for the club and many feel Lingard could usurp him in the side.

Solskjaer, however, is prepared to bide him time as he readjusts to life in the Premier League.

“I think you’re right, both with Raphael Varane and Cristiano coming in, that takes a little bit of pressure off a young man,” Solskjaer told Sky Sports.

“He’s 21, he’s learning the game. He’s learning how we train, he’s learning how we play, he’s learning the Premier League. But he’s come in hungry to learn.

“We knew his talent, and we signed him with the thought that we are going to have a top forward here for the next 10 or 12 years.

“Jadon’s finding his feet. It’s unfortunate that he fell ill just when he was going to come in, so he was out, and he lost a bit of pre-season. But he is working hard and he will be good.”

