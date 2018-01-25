Ronaldo to Man Utd talk prompts reluctant Mourinho response

Jose Mourinho was reluctant to discuss the possibility of Cristiano Ronaldo returning to Manchester United this summer amid what he accepts is quite the crisis at Real Madrid.

The Portuguese superstar has been heavily tipped to return to Old Trafford this summer after reportedly becoming upset with the club’s failure to offer him a new contract.

And with Real reportedly ready to spend big to reinvigorate a side which is struggling to hit their usual heights this season, Mourinho was cagey when asked if Ronaldo could be in line for an emotional return to the north west.

“I think with the moment Real Madrid is having now I think I should be the last one to add some fuel to the fire,” he said at a press conference on Thursday. “Madrid is on fire, the results are not good and it’s a club where I worked three years, I cared about the club, I am the last one to add fire to put some water on the fire….”

When questioned again if he’d like to work with Ronaldo again, Mourinho continued: “Cristiano is the kind of player every manager and club wants, but [Zinedine] Zidane and Real Madrid, that’s my feeling.”

