Cristiano Ronaldo transfer accelerates as Karim Benzema move sees tensions soar

Cristiano Ronaldo’s long‑term future in Saudi Arabia has taken a dramatic new twist, with sources revealing the superstar is hugely frustrated by what they describe as a lack of backing from the Public Investment Fund (PIF) for Al‑Nassr – a situation that has pushed him closer than ever to considering a summer exit.

The 40‑year‑old’s contract contains a clause allowing him to leave Al‑Nassr in June 2026, and interest from both Europe and MLS has already begun to heat up. But tensions behind the scenes have now accelerated the possibility of an earlier break.

According to insiders, Ronaldo’s frustration reached boiling point last week, culminating in the forward refusing to play in Al‑Nassr’s most recent match against Al‑Riyadh.

The decision – described by those close to the dressing room as a “strike in all but name” – was Ronaldo’s most visible show of displeasure since arriving in the Saudi Pro League.

Club officials are now preparing to punish Ronaldo for his absence, a move he views as deeply unfair given shifting standards elsewhere in the league.

The recent decision to allow Karim Benzema to make a high‑profile switch to Al‑Hilal – a direct rival and another PIF‑supported club – has only heightened Ronaldo’s sense of injustice.

Sources say Ronaldo believes the handling of Benzema’s situation exposes the unbalanced nature of Pro League financing, with different clubs receiving different levels of flexibility and support from the same overarching investor.

Al‑Nassr’s perceived lack of backing compared with their rivals has left the Portuguese star feeling isolated, undervalued, and increasingly uncertain about the project he was once promised.

Meanwhile, the forward’s representatives have continued to receive early approaches from European clubs, several of whom are willing to reshape their sporting projects around the veteran forward for one final elite run. MLS sides, too, are circling – drawn by Ronaldo’s unparalleled commercial pull and the possibility of landing the biggest name in the sport’s modern era.

For now, Al‑Nassr publicly maintain that Ronaldo remains central to their plans. Privately, however, officials fear they may be heading towards yet another blockbuster transfer story centred on football’s most marketable figure.

If the situation continues to deteriorate, Ronaldo’s June 2026 clause could become relevant far sooner than anticipated – and Europe and America are already watching closely.