Cristiano Ronaldo’s proposed contract extension with Al-Nassr has been thrown into doubt, with the Portuguese icon now stalling on a verbal agreement that was all but sealed only a few weeks ago, sources have revealed to TEAMtalk.

Sources close to the situation reveal that Ronaldo and Al-Nassr had reached a verbal pact to extend his stay until 2026 — a deal that would see the five-time Ballon d’Or winner earn a staggering €200m (£169m) next season, aligning perfectly with his goal to feature at the next World Cup.

However, that was before Al-Nassr’s painful exit in the Asian Champions League at the hands of Kawasaki Frontale, a result that has sent shockwaves through the club and sparked fresh uncertainty over its immediate future.

TEAMtalk can confirm that Ronaldo has since asked to put the contract on hold, as frustrations over the team’s progress and doubts about the club’s sporting project have emerged.

The defeat has prompted a reassessment, with the forward no longer fully convinced by what lies ahead with Al-Nassr.

While the contract offer remains firmly on the table, Ronaldo is demanding firm assurances over the club’s ambition.

At 40, and with what could be his final season looming, he is in no mood for mediocrity and wants to ensure he’s part of a team capable of challenging both domestically and in Asia.

Cristiano Ronaldo considering shock summer switch

The verbal agreement, once viewed as a formality, is now hanging in the balance. Ronaldo is taking time to weigh his options, and Al-Nassr face an anxious wait. The next few weeks could be decisive in determining whether the iconic No. 7 remains in Riyadh — or looks elsewhere for his final chapter.

Ronaldo won’t be short of offers should he become a free agent this summer – and he has zero intention of retiring.

Recent reports have claimed that an unnamed Brazilian club, which will be competing in the FIFA Club World Cup this summer, have sent a ‘major’ contract proposal to Ronaldo.

Sources have not confirmed whether the so-called offer is genuine, but Ronaldo will prioritise choosing a club playing at a high level if he opts to leave Al-Nassr, to give himself the best chance of being in the Portugal squad for the 2026 World Cup.

