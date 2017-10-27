Cristiano Ronaldo wants Man Utd target Bale to leave Real Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly got tired of Real Madrid teammate Gareth Bale and wants him to leave the club.

According to Spanish outlet Don Balon, the Portugal star has grown tired of Bale’s persistent injury problems.

As a result, he has allegedly told Real president Florentino Perez that he must sell Bale and look for a replacement.

Ronaldo reportedly knows just the man, and has earmarked Portugal teammate Goncalo Guedes as the man to succeed Bale.

The 20-year-old joined Paris Saint-Germain from Benfica in January and is now in La Liga playing on loan for Valencia.

Coincidentally, Guedes and Ronaldo share the same agent in Jorge Mendes Jorge Mendes, the man who brokered the €30million deal to take Guedes to Paris.

Bale has been linked with a move back to the Premier League, with Manchester United and Chelsea reportedly interested, as well as whispers of a potential swap deal for Spurs star Harry Kane.