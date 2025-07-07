Highly-rated Arsenal starlet Ethan Nwaneri has reportedly come to a big decision over his future at The Emirates amid shock reports linking him with a move to Premier League rivals Chelsea.

After a quiet opening to the summer transfer window for the Gunners, they are now starting to motor after securing deals for Kepa Arrizabalaga and Martin Zubimendi, while Sporting striker Viktor Gyokeres has also agreed personal terms over a north London switch.

Speculation also continues to mount over interest in Brentford’s Christian Norgaard, Crystal Palace playmaker Eberechi Eze and Chelsea winger Noni Madueke, as Arsenal look to significantly strengthen a squad that has narrowly missed out on silverware over the past few campaigns.

However, player exits are also on the cards and Nwaneri has been heavily linked with a shock move away from The Emirates, with the Blues keen on a deal for the England Under-21 star.

There were not a lot of positives for Arsenal last season after another trophyless campaign, but the emergence of Nwaneri was a significant one as the 18-year-old talent grabbed 11 goal involvements in 37 appearances for the Gunners.

But with his contract due to expire at the end of next season, Mikel Arteta faces the prospect of losing one of his brightest talents amid interest from around Europe.

Indeed, journalist Graeme Bailey has tipped up that prospect actually happening, writing last week: “I think they’re going to lose him. Yeah, it’s looking very, very bad for them in that area – and it’s nothing to do with the finances or anything.

“I’m told he’s got his pick of clubs around Europe when he’s out of contract next summer.

“Nwaneri will be one of the most wanted players. If he gets to next summer and he hasn’t signed his contract, he’ll literally have his pick of clubs from around the world.

“He’s loved around Europe. He’s loved in England, you know. He will have Chelsea, Liverpool, Man City. He will have them all on his doorstep.”

Nwaneri has other ideas on Arsenal future

Despite all the talk of an exit, it appears that the player himself has other ideas on where he sees his future going forward.

Indeed, a report from GiveMeSport claims Nwaneri’s ‘preference’ is to remain at Arsenal, with one key factor given for this verdict.

The report states: ‘Chelsea’s interest is at a “very early stage” but they have long been tracking the Hale End academy graduate. Manchester City and Liverpool are also said to be monitoring the situation should he become available.

‘Nwaneri’s preference is to stay at The Emirates, and Myles Lewis-Skelly’s meteoric rise is used as an example. The 18-year-old has become Arteta’s starting left-back and the club persuaded him to commit his future by signing a new long-term deal amid Real Madrid circling.’

The news will come as a massive lift to the Gunners as they look to try and keep their elite young talent from out of the clutches of rivals – especially Premier League ones.

Arsenal transfer round-up: Gyokeres sacrifice / Zubimendi Liverool swipe

Viktor Gyokeres has reportedly offered to make a major sacrifice to secure his move to Arsenal, as Gunners sporting director Andrea Berta jets off to Lisbon to secure the club their new No.9.

The Sweden has already agreed to join the Gunners and while some work is still needed on agreeing a fee with Sporting, Gyokeres has made a somewhat surprising decision in his efforts to make sure that the transfer actually goes through.

Meanwhile, a report has shed light on how Arsenal new boy Martin Zubimendi knew of their interest by the time he rejected Liverpool last summer.

This time last year, Liverpool thought they had Zubimendi in the bag, but he opted to stay with Real Sociedad, the only club he had played for in his career thus far.

Now it’s been revealed that the Spain international has secured the move he always wanted in the first place.

