The reason why a Spanish giant turned their nose up when offered the chance to sign Man Utd talisman Cristiano Ronaldo has come to light, per a report.

Ronaldo, 36, has made a lightning fast start to his second stint at Old Trafford. He bagged a brace on his re-debut versus Newcastle before notching again versus Young Boys and then West Ham.

Ronaldo’s return has elevated expectations for the campaign, though Jamie Carragher relayed why he fears the Portuguese legend will stifle Paul Pogba and Jadon Sancho.

Nonetheless, it would be difficult for even the most ardent anti-Man Utd fan to argue Ronaldo won’t increase the club’s chances of breaking their four-plus-year trophy drought.

But according to the Sun, Ronaldo’s return could’ve been derailed had Atletico Madrid accepted an intriguing proposal.

Citing Spanish radio station Cadena Ser, the newspaper reveal Ronaldo was ‘offered’ to the LaLiga champions by the player’s agent, Jorge Mendes.

That reportedly occurred while Ronaldo was still a Juventus player, but Diego Simeone’s side rejected the move.

Their reasoning stemmed over ‘fears of a furious fan backlash’. Ronaldo became a legend with bitter rivals Real and a swoop could’ve angered their supporter base.

Instead, Atletico left it late before re-signing Antoine Griezmann on loan from Barcelona.

That left the door ajar for Man City and Man Utd to explore a deal for Ronaldo, with the Red Devils ultimately winning that battle.

Ronaldo rouses Man Utd spirit

Meanwhile, Ronaldo has given an indication about his ambitions for the season after playing a leading role in their stirring 2-1 victory over West Ham.

After the match, the Portuguese superstar took to Instagram to reflect on the win. In the post, Ronaldo spoke of the battle United had overcome and suggested he is aiming to win the Premier League this season.

“Every game in the Premier League is always an amazing fight for the three points,” he posted on Instagram.

“Today we got to see a glimpse of all the obstacles that we will find on our way. But we have to keep our mind set on our goals.

“Together! Strong! Focused! Let’s go, Devils!”

