Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic has once again spoken out over his future amid reports Manchester United are considering a £48m bid.

Reports have suggested that the LaLiga giants are willing to sell after securing a deal to bring in Frenkie de Jong this summer from Ajax for €75m and see the chance to recoup a large portion of that from the sale of Rakitic, 31, as good business.

Rakitic is contracted at Barca until 2021, hence the sizeable fee, but it’s reported Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sees the Croatian as an upgrade on Ander Herrera, who left on a free transfer at the end of the season and looks likely to join PSG.

However, the Croatia international has discussed his future at the Nou Camp again, claiming that he has no intentions of moving on.

“I don’t want to be anywhere else,” Rakitic said.

“I hope the club, the president, the coach and the fans see this the same way I do. I hope they tell me that I’ll stay here for another three years.

“I’d like to be able to point to the three more years on my contract and to say I’ll be here three more years.”

