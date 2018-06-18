Croatia star to be sent home from World Cup after row with coach

Croatia striker Nikola Kalinic is expected to be sent home from the World Cup after a row with the team’s head coach, a report claims.

Kalinic was named in Zlatko Dalic’s 23-man squad for this summer’s tournament in Russia, and was on the bench as they started their campaign with a 2-0 win over Nigeria.

The striker was set to come on as a second-half substitute but refused to do so, claiming he had an issue with his back.

Ronan Murphy, a journalist for Goal.com, says that Croatia have called a press conference for later this afternoon, at which it is expected that Dalic will announce Kalinic’s departure.

24sata add that Dalic told reporters after the game that Croatia finished the match with no injuries, but “with a problem”.

His exit will leave Croatia with just one natural No.9 in their squad in the form of Mario Manduzkic.

Kalinic, who scored six goals in 41 games for AC Milan this season, has not started any of Croatia’s last four games.