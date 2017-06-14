Croatia winger ‘hugely keen and excited’ to make Man Utd switch

Ivan Perisic is reported to be “hugely keen and excited” to play for Jose Mourinho as his move to Manchester United inches ever closer.

The Croatian winger is reported to have agreed personal terms following talks between his agent and United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward, with the deal set to go through as the two clubs have settled on a fee.

United have reportedly had a bid of £31million rejected by Inter, with the Serie A side holding out for around £15million more for the Croatian winger.

And while there is still a difference of around £15m in what the Old Trafford club are willing to pay and what Internazionale want, the Italian club’s need to sell – they have been told to bring in £26m before the end of June to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations – means United remain ‘extremely confident’ of completing the deal.

The 28-year-old has long been “desperate” for the move to United, having been linked with the club during his days in the Bundesliga with Wolfsburg, and also almost exactly fits Jose Mourinho’s profile of a hard-working wide attacking player, akin to his ideal for the role, Willian.

United are hopeful of wrapping up their four transfer targets before July 1, with deals for Victor Lindelof, Alvaro Morata and Nemanja Matic also in the pipeline.

Of the four, the move for Matic might be the most long-drawn out, with Chelsea hoping to complete a deal for Monaco’s Tiemoue Bakayoko before releasing the Serbian midfielder.

A rule for Monaco’s Fabinho – who has been touted as a central midfield option – was ruled out on Tuesday.