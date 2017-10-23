Crooks urges Premier League giants to make Ancelotti play

Garth Crooks believes Liverpool need to sack Jurgen Klopp immediately and swoop to appoint a former Chelsea manager in his place.

The knives are sharpening for the likable German manager, after their 4-1 defeat to Tottenham on Sunday saw Liverpool slip to 9th in the Premier League table.

Our Monday Verdict dissected an embarrassment of a day for Liverpool and claimed Klopp has now to make three tough decisions to save himself from the sack.

However, BBC pundit Crooks has called for Liverpool to act now and move to appoint Carlo Ancelotti.

“As for Liverpool, let us be frank with each other,” he told the BBC. “They are a great club with amazing history and they deserve a manager to reflect those points.

“There are few managers in the world who can take the title to Anfield but I believe former Chelsea, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich boss Carlo Ancelotti is one of those.

“The blind spot causing current Reds boss Jurgen Klopp not to see the deficiencies in his defence is becoming seriously embarrassing and must be affecting players like Philippe Coutinho, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.

Carlo Ancelotti: Was heavily linked with the Liverpool job

Carlo Ancelotti: Was heavily linked with the Liverpool job

“I said at the beginning of the season that it was madness to turn down the £100m-plus offer from Barcelona for Coutinho and not use that money to build a defence worthy of challenging for the title. Having rejected that extraordinary offer, Liverpool executives are now forced to rethink the club’s strategy and fix what is an obvious problem.

“The man that can do that is Ancelotti and they must get him now while he’s available.”

Ancelotti was sacked by Bayern earlier this season following the club’s 3-0 Champions League defeat to PSG and has since stated he wants to take 10 months out of the game before making a return to management.