Crouch returns to Premier League as Burnley confirm striker signing

Peter Crouch has completed his return to the Premier League, joining Burnley from Stoke City in a deal which sees Sam Vokes go the other way.

Crouch, 38, has scored more than 100 top flight goals across his career, for the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool and Portsmouth.

After suffering relegation from the Premier League with Stoke last season, former England forward Crouch has now returned to the top division, signing a contract until the end of the season.

Burnley boss Sean Dyche said: “We know he’s a good character and he still has a desire. The main thing for me is having motivated people.”

Meanwhile, Wales striker Vokes has signed a three-and-a-half year deal with Stoke, after falling down the pecking order at Turf Moor.

Potters boss Nathan Jones said: “Sam is a player of real pedigree, he has been promoted from this level and he’s an experienced international and Premier League player.

“To get it done is something totally different to anything we have and we think he’s a marquee player for this level.”