Crouch reveals Tottenham offer for Gerrard as manager chances rated

Peter Crouch believes that Tottenham will be unable to lure manager Steven Gerrard to the club, just like they did when he was a player.

Spurs remain on the hunt for a new permanent boss after sacking Jose Mourinho in April. Talk of the appointment has gone fairly quiet, but the London club have suffered several setbacks. Erik Ten Hag has extended his contract at Ajax, while Julian Nagelsmann has agreed a deal with Bayern Munich.

As a result, Lazio’s Simeone Inzaghi has emerged as another potential candidate. Gerrard, who lifted the Scottish Premiership title with Rangers on Saturday, is also on their radar.

However, just like Brendan Rodgers at Leicester – who also won silverware last weekend – he remains on a potentially exciting trajectory towards more success.

As such, Crouch believes that Gerrard will only leave Rangers to move to Liverpool in the future. In doing so, he will again snub Spurs – as Crouch revealed he did as a player.

“I actually played in a youth game when I was 18 for Spurs against Liverpool,” the pundit wrote in the Daily Mail.

“Steven played that day and was ridiculous; he was on another level. He was so good that [Tottenham chairman] Alan Sugar immediately tried to sign him for Tottenham afterwards, but it was a complete non-starter.

“Steven’s stock is rising and the way he has overseen the renaissance of Rangers is outstanding.”

Not only did Gerrard knock Celtic off their perch this season, he did so without losing a game.

Rangers won 32 and drew six of their matches, finishing with 102 points and a goal difference of 79.

Gerrard not going to Tottenham

“I hear people talking about the strength of the Scottish League and questioning the quality but what I would argue is this: if it was so easy, why aren’t teams going unbeaten every year?” Crouch added.

“He is going to be an outstanding manager and if I was running Tottenham, I would absolutely be interested in a man of his calibre.

“But could you see Steven Gerrard managing anyone in the Premier League other than Liverpool? No. Nor can I.

“When Steven returns to England, it will be to take over from Jurgen Klopp. I really don’t see it any other way.”

Klopp’s contract runs out in 2024 and he has confirmed that he plans to take a break from football when he leaves.

Spurs, meanwhile, could still mathematically finish in the top four, but several results would have to go their way and their hopes of qualifying for next season’s Champions League remain all-but over.

As such, interim boss Ryan Mason’s priority task will be to lead his side to a Europa League finish.

