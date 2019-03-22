Crunch talks planned as £80m Man Utd target given ultimatum to save Barcelona career

Philippe Coutinho has reportedly been given an ultimatum to save his Barcelona career amid repeated links with Manchester United.

The Brazilian has reportedly failed to settle at the Nou Camp following his £142m arrival from Liverpool, and has been heavily linked with moves to Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain over the last few months.

The former Liverpool playmaker was whistled at by fans for his performance during Barcelona’s 3-1 victory over Rayo Vallecano earlier in March, leading to speculation an exit is on the cards this summer.

ESPN’s Barcelona correspondent Samuel Marsden suggested that the key reason why Philippe Coutinho is struggling at the moment is due to his position.

A report on Thursday claimed that Barcelona are now ‘ready to listen to offers in excess of £80million’ for the 26-year-old with a move to PSG ‘the most plausible option’.

The report in Goal added that any transfer to the Red Devils ‘does not seem likely’ with Coutinho having concerns about settling his family into life in England once again.

There has been yet another twist in the tale though, as a report from Spanish outlet Sport claims that the former Inter Milan star has eight matches to save his Barcelona career.

They go on to state that talks are planned with his entourage after next month’s Champions League double-header – which funnily enough is against United.

The 26-year-old will apparently get a run of games in the side as Ousmane Dembele will not be rushed back while recovers from a troublesome injury.

Get the latest personalised Red Devils products on our new TEAMtalk Man Utd shop!