Cryptic Mohamed Salah comments leave door open to Real Madrid

Mohamed Salah has seemingly left open the possibility of a future move to Real Madrid, despite admitting his current happiness with life at Liverpool.

The Egyptian has netted 28 goals in 34 appearances for Jurgen Klopp’s side this season, having arrived in a bargain £36.9million switch from Roma over the summer.

An interview on Wednesday appeared to see Salah pledge his loyalty to Liverpool, but the Egyptian has now spoken to Marca and left open the door to a move one day in the future.

“I have nothing to say on those links, but I can confirm I am happy at Liverpool,” Salah said.

“Right now I am a Liverpool player, I want to focus on that and end the season well, I love the English league and the type of football played.

“I am scoring a lot of goals right now, which is good for helping the team to win trophies and boost our league position, while I am excited for the World Cup with my nation (Egypt).

“Those are my aims and thoughts for the minute, but for the future we will see.

“Spanish football? I watch some games, especially when it does not collide with a Liverpool game of course, but the matches are of top quality with attractive football.”

