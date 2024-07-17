Leeds still very much expect star winger Crysencio Summerville to leave Elland Road this summer with TEAMtalk able to reveal the Chelsea target’s agent has held talks with two suitors this week and with the player’s No 1 pick now emerging – while a second exit of the week is hurtling towards completition.

The Whites are paying a pretty steep price for missing out on promotion last season, with their 90-point haul not enough to secure a return to the Premier League and then suffering the agony of defeat in the play-off final at Wembley, condemning the club to a second season in the Championship. And while chairman Paraag Marathe admitted in the aftermath of that loss to Southampton that players would likely be sold, the level of that exodus is perhaps far worse than Leeds fans may have originally been expecting.

With the club needing to balance the books to stay in line with Profit and Sustainability Rules, Leeds cashed in on teenage midfielder Archie Gray, who joined Tottenham for £40m and in a deal that elevates him in into the top 10 most expensive teenagers in the world game.

IN DEPTH ➡️ The 10 most expensive teenagers of all time, featuring three Real Madrid signings and former Man Utd record setter

Leeds did manage to sweeten that sale, somewhat, by agreeing to bring back loan star Joe Rodon from Spurs in a permanent £10m deal.

However, having also waved goodbye to a number of other players this summer, including Jack Harrison (second Everton loan), Marc Roca and Diego Llorente (permanent sales to Real Betis), Glen Kamara (Rennes) and Charlie Cresswell (Toulouse), it seems the Whites exodus is not over yet.

Leeds United transfers: Summerville holds talks with Chelsea

Indeed, we revealed earlier this week that Italy winger Wilfried Gnonto remains a firm target for Everton this summer and the Toffees were optimistic of agreeing a deal to bring the player to Goodison Park.

Leeds will, however, stand firm on their asking price with any sale of the 20-year-old likely to be worth a minimum of £25m.

Gnonto, though, is not the only winger expected to depart and there is also well-documented and strong interest in the Championship’s reigning player of the year, Summerville.

Indeed, interest from the likes of Liverpool, Newcastle, PSG and Bayer Leverkusen has been reported at various stages over recent months.

He was also linked with a move to Brighton, but we revealed earlier this month that interest from the Seagulls has died down despite talks being held over a possible move to the AMEX.

TEAMtalk also exclusively broke the news of Chelsea’s interest in the player way back in February, with the Blues hierarchy huge admirers of the player, who went on to claim 31 goal involvements (21 goals, 10 assists) for the Whites across the 2023/24 season.

DON’T MISS ➡️ The six clubs all wanting to sign award-winning Leeds attacker Crysencio Summerville this summer

Now sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that the Blues have indeed held firm talks with the player’s agent over a prospective move to Stamford Bridge this summer and the player remains very much a major target for the Blues

We have learned that Leeds very much expect Summerville to leave Elland Road this summer despite not publicly agitating for a move, and are ready to name their price – thought to be £30m to £35m – if and when firm enquiries do arrive.

Summerville holds Ligue 1 transfer talks as star makes his choice

TEAMtalk has also learned that reports from France, stating that Rennes would like to add Summerville to their squad alongside Kamara, is indeed genuine and that talks have also been held with the Ligue 1 side and intermediaries representing Summerville over a prospective switch.

Julien Stephan’s side could only finish 10th last season but have ambitious plans to elevate themselves back among the elite in Ligue 1; they do have the funds in place to make their hopes a reality.

And while they are in danger of losing star man Desire Doue, who is a target for PSG, Bayern Munich and Tottenham, they do have genuine interest in bringing in Summerville from Leeds this summer.

However, we can reveal that Chelsea are the team to watch as far as Summerville is concerned and we understand the player’s preference is indeed over a move to Stamford Bridge if the opportunity presents itself this summer.

Summerville cost Leeds a bargain £1.3m fee from Feyenoord in summer 2020, initially playing for their Under-21s before making the step up to the first team during their second year in the Premier League in 2021/22.

DON’T MISS ➡️ Tottenham exclusive: Leeds rebuffed as midfield star snubs Championship comedown

He has made 89 appearances for the Whites since then, with Leeds set to make a sizeable profit on what is an all-too-rare Victor Orta transfer success.

Meanwhile, Rasmus Kristensen is closing on a move to Eintracht Frankfurt with talks accelerating over a switch to the Bundesliga side.

The Dane had spent the 2022/23 season on loan with Roma but they decided against taking up their option to buy him.

Now a similar arrangement is in the works to take Kristensen to Frankfurt, where he could team up with another former Leeds man in Robin Koch.

Leeds had been hoping to achieve a fee of €15m (£12.6m) for the 27-year-old right-back, but we understand that Frankfurt’s preference is for an initial loan with an option to buy. Leeds, understandably would like the deal to contain an obligation to buy. Talks are continuing to agree on a compromise.