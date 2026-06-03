Crysencio Summerville is expected to leave West Ham United this summer, and TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal that AC Milan have emerged as serious contenders for his signature, amid rival interest from Tottenham and Aston Villa.

The Dutch winger is attracting growing interest following an impressive individual campaign despite West Ham’s disappointing relegation from the Premier League.

Summerville was one of the few bright spots in a difficult season for the Hammers, producing a series of eye-catching performances.

The 24-year-old notched had a strong second half of the season, notching five goals and two assists in his final 16 Premier League appearances.

That ultimately earned him a place in the Netherlands’ World Cup squad despite having yet to win a senior international cap, and his form has not gone unnoticed.

As TEAMtalk has previously reported, a number of Premier League clubs have been monitoring Summerville’s situation, with Tottenham and Aston Villa among those to have shown interest.

However, the race for the 24-year-old is now expanding beyond England.

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AC Milan enquire over move for West Ham livewire

TEAMtalk can reveal that Italian giants AC Milan have made checks on Summerville and are strongly considering a move as they begin planning for a potentially transformative summer.

The Rossoneri are still finalising their senior structure ahead of next season, with talks progressing over the appointment of former Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner.

Despite uncertainty around the managerial position, Milan’s owners, RedBird, are already working on recruitment plans and identifying targets across Europe.

Sources have confirmed that Summerville is firmly on their radar. His profile has become increasingly attractive to Milan due to uncertainty surrounding the future of Rafael Leao.

The Portugal international has informed the club of his desire to move on this summer, leaving Milan preparing for the possibility of losing one of their most influential attacking players.

Should Leao depart, Summerville is viewed internally as one of the leading candidates to replace him.

West Ham set £35m Summerville price after relegation

TEAMtalk understands Milan’s recruitment staff believe the Dutchman possesses many of the qualities required to thrive in Serie A, including his pace, direct running, creativity and ability to impact games in the final third.

The club also see significant room for further development in a player who is now entering the prime years of his career.

West Ham are aware that keeping hold of Summerville following relegation will be difficult. While no final decision has been made on his future, sources indicate there is an expectation that the winger will move on if a suitable offer arrives.

Having paid around £25million, we are told that Summerville is likely to be available for around £35million.

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