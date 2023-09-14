Crystal Palace on alert as PSG finally warm to striker move in January after West Ham, Everton links

Paris Saint-Germain have changed their stance from the summer transfer window regarding striker Hugo Ekitike, according to reports in France.

Ekitike was a target for multiple Premier League sides in the summer, but PSG preferred to send him to Eintracht Frankfurt in an attempt to sign Randal Kolo Muani in the opposite direction. While they ultimately did make that signing, though, it did not include Ekitike going to Germany.

After all, the centre-forward preferred a Premier League move all along. His most concrete suitors towards the end of the transfer window were Crystal Palace, although West Ham and Everton had also been linked with him in August.

Now, Ekitike is stuck at PSG until January at the earliest and is unlikely to get any appearances under his belt in that time because of the disharmony that has developed between player and club. When the winter window opens, though, he could complete a departure from the French champions.

According to L’Equipe, PSG are now open to loaning out Ekitike in January, having previously insisted on a permanent sale in the summer because of Financial Fair Play reasons.

A loan deal was the formula that Palace wanted to use to sign Ekitike, although it remains to be seen if they will come back in for him at the next opportunity.

Ekitike has been with PSG since 2022, when they brought him in from Reims after a breakout season in Ligue 1. However, he followed it up with only three goals in the league for his new club.

The 21-year-old remains under contract in the French capital until 2027, but his efforts to choose a transfer route that would not have been PSG’s preference this summer has lowered him in the estimation of his employers.

In January, another chance will arise for them to send him elsewhere – and this time, a loan deal may well be there for the taking.

Exactly who will take him next remains to be seen. Since their links, Everton signed Beto from Udinese instead, whereas the London pair of Palace and West Ham still have vacancies up front.