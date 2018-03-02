Crystal Palace announce arrival of former Liverpool stopper

Crystal Palace have announced the signing of goalkeeper Diego Cavalieri, on a deal until the end of the current season.

The former Liverpool stopper, 35, was a free agent after being released by Fluminense in his native Brazil at the end of the 2017 season.

Cavalieri said: “I am very happy to be here and have been training with the guys for some time now.

“The atmosphere in the dressing room has been really good and they have received me very well so we can talk a lot and get to know everyone. I am very happy with this opportunity.”