Crystal Palace announce signing of Poland defender Jach

Crystal Palace have signed Poland central defender Jaroslaw Jach from Zaglebie Lubin.

The 23-year-old has secured a three-and-a-half-year contract and becomes Palace’s second signing this week, and also the second since the appointment of Roy Hodgson, following the loan arrival of midfielder Erdal Rakip from Benfica.

Hodgson has long spoken of his desire to recruit a new goalkeeper and striker, but has since experienced the losses of several first-team players to injury, particularly in defence.

Scott Dann has been ruled out for the remainder of the season with a cruciate knee ligaments injury, and Mamadou Sakho is yet to return from an injured calf.

Palace had continued to impress in their absences until Saturday’s 4-1 defeat at Arsenal, but Hodgson had by then already targeted a new defender, suggesting he also instead considers summer signing Jairo Riedewald a midfielder.

Jach’s immediate goal is to keep the Eagles up and avoid relegation to the Championship.

“The Premier League was the league I have followed since I was little and I hope that I will be able to help Crystal Palace to stay in Premier League, and perhaps achieve bigger successes,” Jach told his new club’s official website.

“The first goal is to debut in the Premier League and if this happens I will fight to play on a regular basis and become part of the first-team.

“I know it will be difficult because the bar is set high, but I believe in myself and with hard work I can get there and achieve many successes here.

“I know the club has an outstanding manager, Roy Hodgson, who led England in the past.”