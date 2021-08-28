Crystal Palace announce new boy who makes claim Vieira and fans will love to hear

Crystal Palace have announced the signing of Will Hughes from Watford, and the new boy has made a big statement of intent upon his arrival.

Palace have had a big rebuilding job to undergo this summer and it was always going to go into the final days of the window. They’ve done good business so far but always had their eye on Hughes. The 26-year-old has been looked at by a number of sides.

But despite interest from several of their Premier League rivals, Palace are the ones who have got the deal done.

They have signed the midfielder on a three-year contract.

He underwent a medical on Friday and was then announced ahead of their game against West Ham this afternoon.

The deal has seen a £6m fee head the way of Watford, where Hughes had just a year left on his contract.

That amount could rise though as the transfer includes bonuses. Therefore, it could end up costing the Eagles £10m.

Speaking with Palace TV after agreeing terms, Hughes has signalled his intent with a comment that manager Patrick Vieira and the club’s fans will love.

He said: “Fans want to see players give 100% and that’s the minimum I’ll give.

“That’s what they can expect… [Palace are] planning for the future and it’s exciting times ahead.

“They’re not just planning for the here and now, which is obviously important, but they’ve got a big project going on here so it’s exciting to be part of it.”

The midfielder will not necessarily be Palace’s last signing of the summer, though. They are looking for a striker. They have failed to score in their first three games of the season under Vieira.

Promise for more at Palace

Meanwhile, Palace could still also have the chance to sign Layvin Kurzawa from Paris Saint-Germain before the transfer window shuts, according to reports in France.

Strengthening at left-back could still be on the agenda after the release of Patrick van Aanholt this summer.

To that end, Kurzawa is now emerging as a potential late target.

According to Foot Mercato, the PSG full-back has been offered to Palace, whose boss Vieira would approve of the transfer.

READ MORE: Predictions: Lukaku lesson for Liverpool; Man Utd held again; Palace delight