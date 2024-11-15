Crystal Palace approach Chelsea for ‘win-win’ transfer of £89m player in January

Mykhailo Mudryk could be on the move within London

Chelsea have received an approach from Crystal Palace for out-of-favour winger Mykhailo Mudryk, and in what guise a transfer would take and why it’s viewed as a plus for all parties has been revealed.

Mudryk cost an initial £62m (rising to £89m through add-ons) when signed from Shakhtar Donetsk in the winter window of 2023. Chelsea fended off stiff competition from Arsenal at the time, though their determination to beat the Gunners has not been rewarded so far.

Mudryk has scored just nine goals and provided nine assists in 72 appearances for the Blues. Accordingly, he’s tumbled down the pecking order on the flanks, with Enzo Maresca preferring the likes of Noni Madueke, Pedro Neto and Jadon Sancho.

And per the latest from FootballTransfers, Mudryk could be on the move within London in the upcoming January transfer window.

They state Premier League strugglers Crystal Palace – currently 18th in the table – ‘have approached Chelsea’ with regards to loaning Mudryk.

Only bottom-placed Southampton (seven goals) have scored fewer than Palace (eight goals) in the league this season. Oliver Glasner’s side are clearly lacking a spark in attack and the arrival of Mudryk with his electric pace is viewed as a potentially ‘transformative’ signing for the Eagles.

Furthermore, a loan spell would also benefit Chelsea by giving Mudryk the regular minutes he needs to get his career back on track. The fact Mudryk would remain in the country and be given opportunities to hone his craft within England’s top flight are further plusses.

Mudryk to Crystal Palace makes sense for all

The report did not hint at Mudryk’s feelings on a potential loan switch to Selhurst Park. But if game-time is at the forefront of his mind, the move would make perfect sense.

Mudryk has racked up 14 appearances this season, though his seven outings in the Premier League have totalled just 146 minutes.

The Ukraine international has been entrusted with just a single EPL start by Maresca and was hooked at half time in that clash with Wolves.

Palace, meanwhile, are clearly struggling in the aftermath of losing Michael Olise to Bayern Munich.

The arrival of Mudryk would not guarantee end product, though it would provide Glasner with an explosive option and Mudryk would have a point to prove.

Other outlets have also reported on the possibility of Mudryk leaving Stamford Bridge via the loan route in January.

GiveMeSport stated in mid-October: ‘the chances of the Ukrainian departing the club on loan in the winter window to find his form again are becoming more likely.’

Latest Chelsea news – Norway wonderkid wanted / Chukwuemeka sale

In other news, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal Chelsea are among four high-powered clubs tracking Norwegian starlet Sverre Nypan.

The 17-year-old attacker is already a guaranteed starter for Rosenborg and counts Manchester United, Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund among his admirers too.

Elsewhere, Chelsea are prepared to part ways with midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Chelsea have put Chukwuemeka up for sale ready for the January window and have fielded interest from Ipswich Town.

Chelsea have previously been tipped to hold out for as much as £40million (€48m / $50.7m) before selling the Englishman, but TEAMtalk understands a deal can be struck for much less than that sum.