Crystal Palace beat Glasner’s Nott’m Forest to £21.5m signing coup of top talent

Crystal Palace have swooped to sign highly-rated attacking right-back Anan Khalaili, beating a host of rivals – including their former boss Oliver Glasner – to the 21-year-old talent, TEAMtalk can confirm.

The Israel international has been one of the most sought-after young defenders on the market this summer, with TEAMtalk previously revealing the growing interest in his services.

Palace have now moved decisively to win the race, agreeing personal terms with Khalaili on a five-year contract with an option, while also finalising an agreement with Union Saint-Gilloise.

TEAMtalk understands the deal will give USG the package they were looking for, with Palace agreeing to pay €25million (£21.5m) for the versatile defender.

The transfer represents a major coup for Palace, who have beaten strong competition to secure Khalaili’s signature.

Italian champions Inter Milan had previously agreed a deal with USG for the player, but that move dramatically collapsed after Italian authorities refused to issue him with the necessary medical certificate.

That came despite Khalaili having already passed Inter’s medical, with an issue surrounding a heart scan ultimately preventing the transfer from being sanctioned.

DON’T MISS: Everton reach agreement with Crystal Palace over rare SWAP deal with medicals booked for today

Palace beat out Forest in Khalaili chase

The collapse of the Inter deal opened the door for other clubs, with Nottingham Forest moving quickly and submitting an offer worth around €20million last week.

That bid was rejected, with USG remaining firm that they wanted at least €25million guaranteed – the figure they had previously agreed with Inter.

Forest continued discussions in an effort to find a solution, but Palace have now stepped in and secured the deal.

Khalaili’s attacking qualities and versatility have made him particularly attractive, with Palace viewing him as an important addition as they continue to strengthen their squad.

The move also sees Palace beat former head coach Glasner, who has been among those monitoring the player as he looks to strengthen his own squad.

Palace are not stopping there, either.

TEAMtalk understands the Eagles are also holding talks with former Brighton & Hove Albion star Solly March over a potential move to Selhurst Park as they continue to reshape their squad.

READ NEXT: Man Utd dramatically reignite £86m midfield move as Chelsea launch aggressive push