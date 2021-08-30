Crystal Palace steam ahead of two Prem rivals for exciting €20m winger

Crystal Palace have made contact for the signing of former Chelsea winger Jeremie Boga from Sassuolo after two other Premier League clubs reportedly showed an interest.

Boga has built up a promising career since leaving Chelsea for Sassuolo in 2018. The former Rennes, Granada and Birmingham City loanee made a positive impression in his first season in Italy before backing it up with 11 goals in his second. Last term, his third with Sassuolo, was less exciting, but he has already shown what he can do.

Premier League interest has been building in Boga for some time. Last summer, it was particularly intense. Chelsea had the right of first refusal, but there were several other clubs looking into a deal.

Now, as the deadline for the current transfer window approaches, the scramble to sign Boga has sparked back into life.

According to Sky Sport Italia transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio, Crystal Palace have made contact with Sassuolo about Boga.

It has been a summer of transition at Selhurst Park following the replacement of Roy Hodgson as manager with Patrick Vieira. Several players were released, leaving the club with many gaps to fill.

They have recruited well, bringing in the likes of Joachim Andersen, Marc Guehi, Will Hughes and Michael Olise on permanent transfers. The loan capture of Conor Gallagher from Chelsea is already looking like good business, too.

But there are several areas of Vieira’s squad that still need reinforcing before the deadline. A striker would be ideal – Eddie Nketiah of Arsenal is a target – as would more competition for the young but impressive Tyrick Mitchell at left-back.

It seems Palace are also thinking of signing a winger, because Di Marzio states they are negotiating for the 24-year-old. Boga has one year left on his Sassuolo contract and no intention to renew.

Palace beating other Boga suitors

The update follows a story from Foot Mercatolast week , which named Palace as one of three suitors for Boga. The others were Everton and West Ham United.

Everton have been looking for additional reinforcements out wide after wrapping up the signings of Demarai Gray and Andros Townsend earlier this summer.

West Ham, meanwhile, have as yet been unable to lure Jesse Lingard back following his positive loan spell in the second half of last season. They are still looking for someone to replicate his impact in the attacking third.

But it seems it is Palace who are out in front for Boga’s signature at present.

Di Marzio provides no additional details about the operation. But Foot Mercato‘s earlier report suggested Sassuolo’s price tag is €20m.

