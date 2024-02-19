Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson steps down with new Eagles era to commence; plans for Everton game confirmed

Crystal Palace have officially announced that Roy Hodgson has stepped down as manager of the Eagles, with Oliver Glasner set to replace him.

Paddy McCarthy and Ray Lewington will take charge of the Eagles for their relegation six-pointer against Everton at Goodison Park on Monday evening.

Glasner is expected to take his first training session as Crystal Palace boss on Tuesday. His switch to Selhurst Park is already agreed pending official confirmation.

Hodgson’s resignation ends his second stint at Crystal Palace, where he managed 200 games across six seasons.

Hodgson released a statement on Eagles’ website. It reads: “This club is very special and means so much to me and has played a big part in my footballing life.

“I have fully enjoyed my time here across six seasons, as it has given me the chance to work with top-class players and staff doing what I love every day.

“However, I understand, given recent circumstances, it may be prudent at this time for the club to plan ahead, and therefore I have taken the decision to step aside so that the club can bring forward their plans for a new manager, as intended for this summer.

“I would like to thank Steve Parish and his American partners for their support, along with my coaching staff and backroom team who have helped me so much along the way.

“In particular, a huge thank you to my long-term friend and assistant, Ray Lewington; coaches Dean Kiely and Paddy McCarthy; plus the excellent sports science, video analysis and medical departments.

“My thanks and respect also to the current squad of players who have been a pleasure to work with – they are a credit to the club and themselves.

“I am certain that our fans will continue to give their full support to the team for the remainder of this season and beyond.

“I am confident that the season will finish well and I wish the team every success in the weeks, months and seasons to come.”

READ MORE: Next West Ham manager: Europa League winner gunning to replace David Moyes after rejecting Prem rivals

Eagles chairman Steve Parish says goodbye to Hodgson

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish also thanked Hodgson for his service to the London club.

“Roy has a special place in Crystal Palace history and this will never be forgotten. After four years in which he led the club to maintaining Premier League status season after season, he once again joined us nearly a year ago to steady the ship, and worked wonders.

“That he then agreed to continue in the summer speaks volumes about his commitment to our club. Quite simply, we owe our continued Premier League status to Roy.

“I would like to thank Roy enormously for his service and wish him the very best for the future; it’s fair to say Roy has the keys to Selhurst Park and will always be welcomed back.

“On a personal note I would also like to thank Roy for his support, his professionalism and his friendship. He’s been the manager for half of the time we’ve been in the Premier League, I’ve enjoyed working with him and learning from him immensely.”

Crystal Palace also confirmed that Hodgson is now out of hospital and is recovering well, which is fantastic news.

The Eagles now look set for a new era under soon-to-be new boss Glasner, who was successful at previous club Eintracht Frankfurt.

EXCLUSIVE: Sunderland eye two former Premier League managers and serial trophy winner to replace Michael Beale