Crystal Palace close to appointing Roy Hodgson’s successor

Crystal Palace are closing in on the appointment of Lucien Favre as their new manager, according to multiple sources.

The Londoners have been looking for a replacement for Roy Hodgson for the last seven weeks. Hodgson, 73, left Selhurst Park at the end of the season after his contract expired.

Former Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo was expected to take over at Palace, but the club pulled the plug due to the Portuguese coaches demands. Steve Cooper, Eddie Howe, Frank Lampard and Sean Dyche have all been consider by Palace chairman Steve Parish.

Now they are all set to appoint former Borussia Dortmund coach after making contact over the weekend.

The Daily Mail claims talks “are at an advanced stage” with negotiations under way over the 63-year-old’s backroom team.

Palace are also understood to have started the process of securing Favre, who has also bossed Borussia Monchengladbach and Nice, a work permit.

The Guardian has claimed Favre is keen to manage in the Premier League. He has been out of work since leaving Dortmund in 2020.

Parish, speaking to the BBC earlier this month, said he wanted a manager to “develop the club”.

Long process

He said: “It’s challenging obviously. There’s not a lack of people who would like to come and manage Crystal Palace in the Premier League, we’re very fortunate with that.

“You have to try to get it right. Outside pressures, I see all sorts of stuff that’s written, and the really important thing is we block that out because the only thing that matters in the end is that we win football matches.

“We have to find the right person to help us do that. Not only immediately, but also to help us with the young players we want to bring through.

“Someone who will work with us to develop the club, will understand that in the background the club is going somewhere with the new academy. The next big project will be to look to the main stand and we will start giving that momentum again.

“So it’s a big decision. These things take longer than you would like them to.”

