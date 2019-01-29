Crystal Palace closing in on loan deal for Everton star

Crystal Palace are in line to land Everton midfielder James McCarthy in a loan deal until the end of the season.

McCarthy had been hoping that Celtic – a club he has supported all his life – would manage to strike a deal with Everton, having made an approach at the start of the month.

The 28-year-old midfielder has just returned to fitness after nearly a year-long absence with a broken leg.

West Brom and Derby have also spoken to Everton, but the player would rather stay top-flight and that now sees Palace heading the chase, despite interest from Fulham and West Ham also.

