Crystal Palace are close to reaching an agreement with Real Betis for the signing of midfielder Victor Camarasa, according to multiple reports in the Spanish media.

Camarasa, who impressed during a season-long loan spell with Cardiff last season, is expected to cost a fee of around €15m – a fee the Eagles are willing to meet, reports both ABC de Sevilla and Mucho Deporte.

Camarasa, who has also been lined with Tottenham, has a €25m exit clause in his contract, but is a long way down the pecking order at Betis and they are willing to sell for a fee equivalent to £13.6m – despite Levante maintaining a 20% sell-on fee which will net them around £2.6million.

The former Levante midfielder joined Betis in a €7m deal in 2017 but made only 14 starts in his sole La Liga campaign in Seville and prior to his loan move with the Bluebirds.

But the 24-year-old – a former Spain Under-21 international – found his form in the Welsh capital with five goals in 32 Premier League appearances, including strikes against Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal.

However, the Bluebirds’ relegation ended their chances of making the move permanent and their loss is expected to be Palace’s gain with a deal reportedly set to be wrapped up in the coming days.

