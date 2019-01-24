Crystal Palace confirm loan signing of Sao Paulo goalkeeper

Crystal Palace have added Brazilian goalkeeper Lucas Perri to their squad, the Premier League side have confirmed.

The 21-year-old moves to Selhurst Park on loan from Sao Paulo, with the Eagles having the option to turn the move into a permanent one.

“It’s an amazing feeling, I’m really glad to join the club. Two months ago, I knew [about] the possibility to join Palace,” Perri told the club’s official website.

“Since then, I was pretty anxious to be here because I really wanted that. It’s huge, it’s a really important thing to me. It’s the opportunity of my life and I’m going to do whatever it takes.”

With injuries to Vicente Guaita and Wayne Hennessey, Palace boss Roy Hodgson selected 39-year-old Julian Speroni against Liverpool last weekend.