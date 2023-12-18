Crystal Palace eager to complete Arsenal raid after shock greenlight, as Arteta clears deck for lethal striker signing

Crystal Palace are ‘keen’ to sign an Arsenal forward the Gunners are ‘willing to listen to offers for’, and the surprise exit would pave the way for a blockbuster striker signing, per a report.

The Gunners are understood to be on the hunt for an elite-level striker signing at some stage in 2024. A new addition in January would bolster Arsenal’s title chances and with Manchester City and Liverpool both dropping points at the weekend, it’s Arsenal who currently top the table.

Gabriel Jesus is Mikel Arteta’s go-to man to lead the line. The Brazilian scored in the 2-0 victory over Brighton, though the goal was just his third in 12 EPL appearances this season.

Jesus brings far more than just goals to Arteta’s side, with his defensive work out of possession vital to Arsenal’s cause.

But if the Gunners are to lift their first Premier League title since 2004, a more potent frontman who’s capable of breaching the 20-goal barrier may be required.

Financial Fair Play constraints make a January move difficult. Indeed, the Gunners have little to spend next month unless bolstering their kitty through player sales.

Now, according to online outlet Football Transfers, one player Arsenal could sacrifice for the greater good is Eddie Nketiah.

The 24-year-old only penned fresh terms at the Emirates back in the summer of 2022. However, he has failed to break into Arteta’s strongest eleven and the arrivals of Leandro Trossard and Kai Havertz have provided Arteta with additional coverage up front.

Arsenal open to Nketiah sale; Palace front of the queue

Football Transfers state Arsenal ‘are now willing to listen to offers for Nketiah’ and Crystal Palace are fast emerging as a potential next destination.

The Eagles possess two of the finest attacking stars outside of the big six clubs in the form of Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise. However, the men tasked with putting the chances they create away have struggled on the whole.

Jean-Philippe Mateta and Odsonne Edouard have notched just 35 goals in 167 matches for Palace. As such, it’s claimed Roy Hodgson’s side are ‘keen’ to sign Nketiah who is best known for his clinical finishing.

Palace would reportedly like to spring Nketiah’s signing in the upcoming January window. Whether they’re able to will largely depend on tabling an offer Arsenal deem suitable.

It stands to reason Arsenal would only cash in if the fee were big enough to help them land a striker of their own. Indeed, selling Nketiah and not signing a replacement would make zero sense for a team competing for the title and still in the Champions League too.

Striker target gives priority to Arsenal

Among the many strikers Arsenal have been linked with, one stands out as a particularly achievable option.

Ivan Toney will return to professional football once his eight-month ban for breaching betting regulations concludes next month.

Toney’s mark of 20 league goals was surpassed by only Erling Haaland and Harry Kane last year. Arsenal are a confirmed admirer of the 27-year-old who’d also provide the type of pressing Jesus is known for too.

Furthermore, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano recently claimed he’s heard a strong rumour Toney will give priority to joining Arsenal over all other suitors, such as Chelsea.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank previously admitted Toney is up for sale, though the Bees are unlikely to sell on the cheap.

Outlets have varied wildly on how much it’ll take to prise Toney out of Brentford. The club have touted a gigantic £100m price tag, though £60m-£80m may represent a more realistic valuation.

As such, Nketiah’s sale by itself is unlikely to give Arsenal enough spending power to sign Toney. Another exit or two may also be required unless Arsenal are willing to wait until the summer for their new striker signing.

DON’T MISS: Two Arsenal stars feature among 16 most valuable footballers in the world in 2023