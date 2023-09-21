Crystal Palace, Everton, West Ham among five PL clubs eyeing January move for Kylian Mbappe understudy

Reports suggest that Crystal Palace, Everton, West Ham, Brentford and Wolves are all ‘in contact’ with the entourage of Paris Saint-Germain striker Hugo Ekitike.

When the 21-year-old signed for PSG in 2022 he was considered to be one of Europe’s most promising strikers, but has found minutes hard to come by at the Parc des Princes.

Ekitike started just 12 Ligue 1 matches last season, scoring two goals. This season, he has played just eight minutes of competitive football so far.

Kylian Mbappe is understandably well ahead of the youngster in the pecking order and it seems very unlikely that Ekitike will break into the starting XI any time soon. The signings of Goncalo Ramos, Bradley Barcola and Randal Kolo Muani have only worsened his situation.

As previously reported by TEAMtalk, Crystal Palace came close to signing Ekitike on deadline day but were unable to agree a deal with PSG.

Ekitke is keen to fight for his place with the French giants but a move away from the club might be the best thing for his development.

With several Premier League clubs in the race for his signature, a move to England could be on the cards in January.

READ MORE: Dyche anxious as Chelsea line up move for £70m Everton star; Pochettino copies Arsenal tactic

Prem clubs queue up for Ekitike

According to 90min, Ekitike will consider leaving PSG if he does not see his playing time increase by December.

PSG had hoped that the striker would join Eintracht Frankfurt as part of the deal to sign Kolo Muani. He had shown initial interest in moving to Germany but ultimately rejected the switch.

As mentioned, Ekitike considered a move to Crystal Palace on deadline day but talks broke down.

90min note that Ektike is ‘not ready to give up on his PSG dream’ but at the same time ‘accepts that he needs to make an impact in the coming months.’

They claim that Crystal Palace are ‘very much still in the mix’ to sign the youngster, while Everton, West Ham, Brentford and Wolves are ‘in contact with his representatives’ and are being ‘kept informed of the situation.’

With that in mind, a move to England seems to be the most likely outcome for Ekitike should he fail to win over PSG boss Luis Enrique.

Although, a loan within France could be on the cards, with Lyon, Lens and former club Reims all keen.

READ MORE: Arsenal told they may need to pay £100m to sign Crystal Palace stalwart Mikel Arteta loves