Crystal Palace, Fulham chasing 12-goal LaLiga striker tipped to become the next Raul

TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal that Crystal Palace and Fulham are tracking Getafe goalscoring star Borja Mayoral, who has been in sensational form this season.

The 26-year-old centre-forward has scored 12 goals in 15 LaLiga games so far and is only behind Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham in the goalscoring charts.

Mayoral’s latest two strikes came in a 3-3 draw with Atletico Madrid on Tuesday night – and TEAMtalk sources have been told that his performances have caught the attention of several English sides.

Both Crystal Palace and Fulham have been keeping an eye on the Spaniard over the past year and we understand he is keen to test himself in the Premier League in 2024.

Mayoral plays alongside Manchester United loanee Mason Greenwood at Getafe and is on a hot streak of seven goals in his last seven games.

If he can continue his current form in England, Mayoral could prove to be a game-changing addition for Crystal Palace or Fulham.

Crystal Palace, Fulham could land striker Zidane loves for £12m

Crystal Palace and Fulham are both contemplating their forward options for the New Year and it is understood Mayoral would cost around £12m if he was to make a move.

However, TEAMtalk understands that at this stage a summer move is more likely for Mayoral, but that could still change.

The talented striker came through Real Madrid’s youth system but spent the past few years jumping around on loan moves before settling at Getafe.

As he sits above the likes of Antonie Griezmann, Alvaro Morata and Robert Lewandowski in the LaLiga scorer charts, the level of interest in his signature will no doubt increase.

During his time at Real Madrid, Zinedine Zidane once compared Mayoral to club legend Raul and described him as a “striker who scores every time he has a shot.’

His prolific form this season shows he can live up to such billing and it is expected other top-flight clubs from England will be watching him soon too.

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see if Crystal Palace, Fulham or another Premier League side test Getafe’s resolve with an offer for Mayoral in January.

