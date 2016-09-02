Crystal Palace in four-way battle for ex-Arsenal midfielder – report

Mathieu Flamini is reportedly weighing up a move to Crystal Palace, who face competition from three other clubs in Europe for his signature.

The Frenchman was released by Arsenal after making 24 appearances for the Gunners last season and is still on the look-out for a new team. Roma and former club AC Milan have both been linked with the 32-year-old, while The Telegraph also report that Flamini’s agent has been in Greece to discuss a potential move to Olympiakos for his client.

Crystal Palace left one spot free as they submitted their squad list to the Premier League and with Flamini a free agent he can be signed outside of the transfer window, which closed on Wednesday.

The Eagles are still said to be keen on adding a midfielder to their squad after being priced out of a move for Moussa Sissoko, beaten to the loan signing of Jack Wilshere by Bournemouth and failing to land either James McCarthy from Everton or Genoa’s Tomas Rincon.