Palace looking to pinch Tottenham target as £80m Zaha replacement

Crystal Palace have reportedly identified Jack Grealish as one player capable of helping fill the attacking void if they lose Wilfried Zaha this summer.

Palace are said to be open to letting Zaha leave at the end of the season, although they want £80m for a player who has been linked with a return to Manchester United and is also interesting Tottenham and Borussia Dortmund.

The report in the Daily Mail claims that any funds received from that sale will be used to strengthen the Eagles’ squad, with Villa playmaker Grealish a major target.

The 23-year-old was close to joining Tottenham last summer, but Villa refused to sell the player who has become key to their promotion bid this season.

But with Zaha revealing that he wants to be playing Champions League football next season, Palace are seemingly resigned to losing their star man and are already weighing up alternatives.

Although not really considered to be a straight swap, position-wise, Grealish would certainly add creativity to Roy Hodgson’s squad, with the Palace chief also said to be looking at Everton’s Ademola Lookman as a straight replacement for Zaha.

They persuaded Grealish to sign a new five-year deal last September despite losing last season’s play-off final.

But Villa are unlikely to hold onto their homegrown hero again if they fail to secure promotion again.

England boss Gareth Southgate stated in March that Grealish needs to be playing top-flight football to boost his chances of getting in his Three Lions squad.

