Crystal Palace planning TWO Liverpool raids with bid for bigger star already tabled

Crystal Palace hope to sign two Liverpool attackers in the summer to continue the club’s ultra-successful strategy on recruitment, and Liverpool’s asking price for the higher profile star has already been revealed after a January bid was rejected.

Crystal Palace have found great success when taking a chance on players who’ve thrived in the Championship. The likes of Adam Wharton (Blackburn Rovers), Eberechi Eze (QPR) and Michael Olise (Reading) were all signed directly from clubs in the second tier. Romain Esse is the latest example, with the Eagles splashing out an initial £12m to sign the former Millwall man in January.

And according to a fresh update from The Sun’s Alan Nixon, Palace hope to land two Liverpool forwards who are currently excelling in the Championship.

Palace’s interest in Ben Doak – currently loaned to Middlesbrough – is well known. Nixon claimed Palace could not only return for the electric Scotland international at season’s end, but also attempt to sign Lewis Koumas too.

The 19-year-old is capitalising on the regular minutes he’s being given at Stoke City, with six goals and three assists to his name across all competitions.

Palace have their eye on both teenagers, with Doak expected to cost the much higher sum if leaving Liverpool.

Oliver Glasner’s side tabled a £15m bid for Doak in the winter window. According to the Times’ Liverpool correspondent, Paul Joyce, the Reds value Doak at £30m.

Palace’s offer was quickly rebuffed as a result, though with Doak catching the eye at Boro, he’ll become a hot topic once again in the summer.

Liverpool gearing up for historic transfer window

Liverpool have kept their powder relatively dry with regards to signings of late, with the club actually making a profit on player incomings and outgoings over the last two windows.

As such, the Reds have cash to splash, with TEAMtalk learning signings in as many as five positions (right-back, centre-back, left-back, central midfield, striker) are wanted.

Of course, the need to sign a right-back will diminish if Trent Alexander-Arnold pens fresh terms. But for the time being the expectation in the industry is Alexander-Arnold will sign with Real Madrid.

Liverpool are in an excellent position to attack the window, though given they’re targeting new signings in so many different positions, players like Doak and Koumas could depart to top up the kitty.

The sales of homegrown stars are logged as ‘pure profit’ on a club’s books and greatly enhance a team’s spending power.

