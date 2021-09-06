Crystal Palace prepare to lose attacking starlet as Ligue Un side close in

Premier League side Crystal Palace look set to bid farewell to one of their brightest attacking talents, per a report.

The Eagles allowed a number of first-team stars to leave during the summer as part of Patrick Vieira’s squad overhaul. Andros Townsend, Patrick van Aanholt and Gary Cahill were just some of the players to move on for free.

Vieira has responded by bringing in some exciting youngsters, including defenders Marc Guehi and Joachim Andersen, and attacking midfielder Michael Olise.

On transfer deadline day, Crystal Palace completed the signing of French striker Odsonne Edouard. The 23-year-old, pursued by Arsenal in the past, moved to Selhurst Park for £14million.

Despite their impressive summer, the south London club appear to be preparing for the exit of an academy starlet.

According to 90Min, 16-year-old English winger Zion Atta has rejected a contract extension with the Eagles.

He has been pursuing a move since January and could finally leave to link up with Ligue Un outfit Nice. They have already agreed personal terms with the player, and a deal is now awaiting a completed medical.

Three Liverpool players who could leave in January... Here are our picks for three players who could leave Liverpool in January.

Atta’s new agent, Jorge Mendes, is thought to have orchestrated the deal. Despite interest from multiple Premier League sides, he convinced Atta that a move to France was his best next step.

The England youth international will look to break into Nice’s first team before a European giant comes calling in the next few years.

The article states that Atta was born in Italy, and therefore the Azzurri’s FA is trying to convince him to switch allegiances. It seems the winger is certainly one to watch out for in the future.

Journalist explains failed Crystal Palace transfer

Foot Mercato reporter Sebastien Nonda has revealed why Palace’s deadline-day move for Jeremie Boga fell through.

The Eagles reached an agreement with Sassuolo for the winger and were prepared to offer him a hefty salary.

But Nonda states that Boga rejected Palace as he was not keen on a switch to Selhurst Park. The Ivorian instead wanted to join Atalanta in order to play in European competitions.

They too opened talks with Sassuolo but could not strike a deal in time, leaving the 24-year-old stranded at his current club.

READ MORE: Tottenham, West Ham linked star surprisingly turned down summer transfers