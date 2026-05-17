Maxence Lacroix (right) is a player in demand ahead of the summer window

Crystal Palace are open to offering Maxence Lacroix an improved contract this summer in a bid to fend off growing interest from several major clubs with Chelsea and Liverpool just two of multiple sides the Eagles are hoping to fend off, TEAMtalk understands.

Lacroix joined Palace in a bargain £18m (€22m, $25m) deal from Wolfsburg in the summer of 2024, signing a five-year deal at Selhurst Park through to June 2029. And the French defender has enjoyed a hugely successful period since arriving in south-east London, with Palace now determined to reward both his performances and rising status within European football.

Lacroix is currently celebrating another outstanding campaign with the Eagles and is now aiming to secure a second piece of silverware in Crystal Palace colours when they face Rayo Vallecano in the Conference League final at the Red Bull Arena on May 27, having already helped the club lift the FA Cup last season.

The 26-year-old has also received another major personal boost after earning a place in Didier Deschamps’ France squad for this summer’s World Cup.

TEAMtalk understands Palace’s hierarchy believes Lacroix’s development over the past year has firmly established him among the Premier League’s elite defenders, and they are now keen to reflect that progression financially.

Although the centre-back – now rated in the £50m bracket – still has three years remaining on his current contract, sources state Palace are aware his recent France call-up and consistently high-level performances have significantly strengthened both his profile and market value.

He currently earns a package worth around £50,000 a week with the Eagles, though, after discussions over an improved salary package that could see his earnings double, Palace are expected to accelerate these talks in the coming weeks in an attempt to secure his long-term future in south London.

However, part of the Eagles’ strategy is in light of them recognising the growing interest surrounding the former Wolfsburg star…

DON’T MISS: Crystal Palace lead charge to sign 6ft 6in Senegalese striker as rivals join hunt

Chelsea and Liverpool both huge admirers of Lacroix

TEAMtalk can confirm Lacroix has emerged as a player under consideration at Chelsea as the Stamford Bridge club continue evaluating defensive options ahead of Xabi Alonso’s arrival.

As exclusively revealed back in March, Liverpool are also huge admirers of the 26-year-old, while Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa are also keen on the star, having monitored the defender closely during the season.

Sources indicate all four Premier League clubs appreciate Lacroix’s pace, physicality and ability to operate comfortably within aggressive, high defensive systems.

Interest is equally strong across Europe.

Italian football’s last two champions, Inter Milan and Napoli, are both understood to be keen on the France international, while Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund have retained a long-standing admiration for Lacroix dating back to his time in Germany with Wolfsburg.

Those close to the player believe his development since arriving in England has elevated him into a different bracket,et and several clubs now see him as a defender capable of competing consistently at the highest Champions League level.

Despite the mounting attention, Palace are not actively looking to sell.

The club’s hierarchy remain hugely ambitious following their recent progress domestically and in Europe and are determined to keep the core of Oliver Glasner’s squad together wherever possible ready for their new manager heading into next season.

TEAMtalk understands Palace view Lacroix as one of the central pillars of their long-term project and are hopeful an improved contract offer can convince him to continue his development at Selhurst Park despite growing external pressure.

In terms of potential Palace additions in the centre of defence, it’s reported that Manchester United are planning to hijack a Crystal Palace move for a €40m-rated centre-back branded the ‘new Nemanja Vidic’.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.