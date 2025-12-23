Reported Tottenham Hotspur target Jean-Philippe Mateta has been told by Crystal Palace that he won’t be leaving Selhurst Park under any circumstances in January, with sources able to provide a key update on the Frenchman’s new deal talks.

The three-times capped France striker has been on the Eagles’ books since a January 2021 loan from Mainz, which soon turned into a permanent €18m (£15m, $21m) deal. And having excelled at Crystal Palace under the management of Oliver Glasner, Mateta has become one of the first names on the Austrian’s teamsheet.

Despite now having scored 47 times in 143 appearances for the club, Mateta has been left hugely frustrated by a lack of a new deal from Palace and has been demanding improved terms for much of 2025.

Mateta, though, was handed an extension in late 2024 and Palace believe that was good enough for him to continue without another deal until the summer of 2026.

However, after the 28-year-old came up in conversation over the summer as potential transfer target for Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur – the latter who continues to be heavily linked – we’re told that Mateta and his camp made the point to Palace that he needs to be paid more in like one of Europe’s top strikers, which he believes he is.

Palace have had talks with Mateta, but the terms they are willing to offer are understood to be some way off what is being asked for by the striker.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Palace source provide update on Mateta contract talks

Despite that, sources close to Palace, have confirmed to us that even if a new deal is not agreed in the meantime, the club will not entertain his exit in the January window.

“The club are comfortable with how things are; they are open to Mateta getting some sort of extension, but the player is demanding somewhat more than what is on offer,” the source confirmed.

“Palace have him under contract until 2027, they don’t need to sell him in January or even next summer, they won’t be forced into anything.”

Palace head into January battling on four fronts, and Glasner’s squad is being tested, and they look highly unlikely to sell any of their top names and despite strong interest in the likes of Adam Wharton, Marc Guehi, Daniel Munoz and Mateta.

Guehi, who is out of contract in the summer, remains a possibility to leave in January, but as we have revealed, the England defender is in no hurry to leave Selhurst Park before the summer.

Latest Palace news: Johnson hijack threat; battle on for Man City star

On the subject of Guehi, Sky Sports reports that Liverpool will re-enter talks to sign the defender in the new year, having already agreed personal terms with the player back in September, only to see that move break down.

The England defender is wanted by the Premier League champions as part of a triple coup, while their main competition for Guehi has also been named.

On the incoming front, Palace’s hopes of signing Tottenham winger Brennan Johnson in January have been thrown into doubt after Aston Villa made contact with the player’s representatives regarding a potential deal, as they look to replace an unwanted star.

Elsewhere, Palace are being put on alert amid a belief that Nathan Ake will be allowed to leave Manchester City in January, and with sources having revealed the Cityzens’ asking price.