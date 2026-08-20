Crystal Palace reach decision on selling Adam Wharton to Liverpool or Man City for £78m

Liverpool and Manchester City both want to sign Adam Wharton, and Crystal Palace have reached a decision on the player’s future.

Wharton, 22, is a player who entering the summer transfer window, was frequently mentioned as someone destined for a big-money move.

He was on Manchester United’s radar, though the Red Devils are about to round out their midfield rebuild with the addition of Carlos Baleba. Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos have already arrived at Old Trafford.

Liverpool and Man City are two others who’ve taken a close look at Wharton.

The Mirror recently claimed Liverpool have turned to Wharton after accepting Inter Milan’s £30m bid for Curtis Jones.

They went on to state Andoni Iraola had approved the move, which their sources state could cost around £78m to make.

Man City, meanwhile, have waved goodbye to Rodri (Barcelona), Tijjani Reijnders (Al-Qadsiah) and Bernardo Silva (Real Madrid). Nico Gonzalez too could go, with Newcastle in talks for the midfielder’s signing.

As such, Enzo Maresca is in desperate need of extra men in midfield, and more will arrive after Elliot Anderson and Ayyoub Bouaddi.

Chelsea’s Enzo Fernandez is adored and known to Maresca well through his own time at Stamford Bridge.

However, the latest from The Athletic and their top reporter, David Ornstein, revealed an enquiry has been made for Wharton.

Crystal Palace reach decision on Adam Wharton future

But there’ll be no move to the Etihad, nor Anfield, for that matter, with Ornstein insisting Palace are adamant the England international isn’t leaving Selhurst Park this summer.

Ornstein wrote: ‘Manchester City have made enquiries to Crystal Palace over a potential deal for Adam Wharton but were informed the midfielder is not for sale this summer.

‘The 22-year-old is among multiple candidates on City’s recruitment list but Palace have no intention of selling him before the deadline of September 1.’

The decision to retain the player also affects Liverpool, with the Reds now forced into looking elsewhere for their successor to Jones.

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