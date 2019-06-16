Crystal Palace ready to swoop as Man Utd attempt to keep star

Crystal Palace are reportedly interested in signing Scott McTominay from Manchester United this summer.

A report in the Sun on Sunday claims that the Eagles are ready to move for the 22-year-old, if the midfielder is not guaranteed regular game time by Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

However, the report also states that United are keen to keep the Scotland international and are attempting to tie him down to a new contract.

McTominay impressed in his game time last season and was a regular under Solskjaer when the Norwegian took over from the sacked Jose Mourinho in December.

The Scot made nine starts and seven sub appearances in the Premier League, while also featuring in the Champions League for a United side that failed to secure a top-four spot.

Palace are hoping to take advantage of the fact that Solskjaer appeared more reluctant to pick McTominay, once he was handed the reins on a permanent basis, although it would appear that United have other ideas about the player’s long-term future.

