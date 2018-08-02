Crystal Palace seal bargain deal for West Ham midfielder Kouyate

Crystal Palace have signed Senegal midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate from West Ham for an undisclosed fee, thought to be £9.5m.

Midfielder Kouyate, 28, captained Senegal at the World Cup finals in Russia, playing in all three of their group games.

“I’m so happy. It’s been a long day but now everything is good and I’m very excited to start with my new team-mates,” Kouyate told Palace’s official website.

“This is the right time to move because I needed a new challenge. I have good memories of West Ham, but I need to come here and give my best because I like the Crystal Palace project.”

Kouyate made a total of 129 appearances in all competitions for West Ham, scoring 12 goals, since signing from Anderlecht in a £7million deal in 2014.

He has made 42 appearances for Senegal since making his international debut in 2012 and has also featured in two Africa Nations Cups.

 

