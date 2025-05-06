Yvan Neyou is wanted by Crystal Palace in the Premier League

Crystal Palace are among the clubs who have joined the race to sign LaLiga midfielder Yvan Neyou, who will be on the move in the summer window, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Neyou will leave Leganes this summer, with Valencia currently leading the race to sign the midfielder on a free transfer.

However, Neyou’s performances this season – despite Leganes’ overall struggles in La Liga – have caught the attention of other clubs, particularly in the Premier League.

The Cameroon international has scored once and assisted once for the 19th-placed La Liga side this season.

Fulham and Crystal Palace have both made enquiries and are seriously considering joining the race, even though they haven’t made any offers yet.

The Cameroonian midfielder has shown consistency, good defensive awareness, and composure on the ball throughout the season. His form has stood out, even in a difficult year for Leganes, and this has confirmed his appeal in the transfer market.

With his contract set to expire at the end of the season, Neyou represents a suitable opportunity for clubs looking to strengthen their midfield, and this is why, despite the deal with Valencia being advanced, Fulham and Crystal Palace are both exploring the possibility of making a move in the coming weeks.

For now, the Spanish club remains in pole position, but the interest from England could change the outcome of this transfer soon. Neyou’s future is open, one to watch closely this summer.

Palace could lose midfielders

Midfield recruitment could be important at Palace, as they could lose some of their stars in the engine room. While he plays further forward than Neyou, there’s been a lot of speculation regarding Eberechi Eze of late.

It is believed that he wants to play European football next season, which could hurt Palace’s chances of keeping hold.

In more similar position to Neyou, Adam Wharton is also on the radar of some big clubs.

TEAMtalk is aware that he is generating serious interest from Liverpool, among others, and the midfielder will cost £80million if he’s to be sold.

Crystal Palace round-up: More big departures mooted

The potential departure of striker Jean-Philippe Mateta has also been reported of late, with TEAMtalk aware Manchester United are keen on him.

A follow-up report has stated that the Frenchman himself is keen on heading to Old Trafford.

Palace could also lose a star defender, with Chelsea hoping to re-sign Marc Guehi, who they sold to Palace a few years back.

If the Blues get their way, not only will they raid the Eagles, but Bournemouth, too, for Dean Huijsen, per TEAMtalk sources.