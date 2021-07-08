Crystal Palace get £8m Reading midfielder deal over the line

Crystal Palace have completed the signing of midfielder Michael Olise from Reading on a five-year deal.

The Eagles have secured the services of the France Under-18 international after paying what is a record fee received by the Sky Bet Championship club.

Previous reports claimed Palace have agreed to pay the £8m release fee in his Reading contract.

Olise, 19, who is Patrick Vieira’s first signing, said: “It’s a big moment – Premier League football. It’s a great club and I’m very excited to be here. Good players, a good manager, so I’m ready to start.”

Vieira told the club’s website: “We have the tools in our football club to make him a better player, and we’ve known him quite well because he’s a player the football club have been following for a long time.

“I think it is important to refresh the squad, to bring some new faces, to bring young talent here, and this is a really good signing for us.”

Chairman Steve Parish added: “I’m delighted that Michael has joined us at Crystal Palace. We have been monitoring him extremely closely for an extended period of time. And wehave been impressed by his consistent performances for Reading at such a young age.

“He clearly has an abundance of talent that I’m sure will excite all of our supporters. This clearly shows our direction of travel for this window.”

Lille in the race

TEAMtalk exclusively revealed in October that Olise was a man in demand.

Olise was already being watched by Arsenal, Leeds and Wolves, before Merseyside giants Liverpool and Everton along with Chelsea and Manchester City – all added him to their scouting list.

Olise made his first-team debut for Reading in 2019 and registered 44 Championship appearances last season. He scored his first goal in professional football in October and went on to finish the season with seven goals.

Ligue 1 champions Lille were in the running to sign Olise. He is regarded as one of the most highly-rated young wingers in Europe.

Palace though moved quickest though and put the money down for the France Under-18 star.

