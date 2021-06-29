Palace, Southampton joined by promoted side in pursuit of BVB midfielder

Crystal Palace, Southampton and Norwich City have all been impressed by Thomas Delaney at Euro 2020 and could bid for the Denmark midfielder, according to reports.

Denmark’s story at the Euros has been fascinating. The squad have been inspired ever since the trauma of Christian Eriksen requiring CPR in their first group match. Now, they are doing their teammate proud as he watches on from home. They dismantled Wales in the Round of 16 and an enticing quarter-final against Czech Republic awaits.

One of the key players on their journey to the last eight has been Delaney. He has started all four of their games so far in midfield. Although he has come off in each of those matches, his influence before being replaced has been positive.

It follows on from a Bundesliga campaign in which he was a bit-part player for Borussia Dortmund. He only started 14 league games for the German giants, scoring once and registering one assist.

Now, with one year remaining on his contract there, his club future is unclear. It will not be resolved until after Denmark’s participation at the Euros ends, but Premier League clubs are already taking notes.

According to Sky Germany, the English trio of Palace, Southampton and Norwich are all keen on Delaney.

Delaney will have options

Palace are without a manager and several of their players will be leaving as free agents this week. A huge rebuild is required, so they are already looking at potential targets such as Delaney.

Southampton saw a promising start to last season tail off and will be keen to do better this time. There have been rumours that Aston Villa want to sign James Ward-Prowse from them, so there may be a need for more depth in midfield.

Norwich, meanwhile, want to bolster their ranks after being promoted back to the Premier League. Their previous stay in the top flight lasted only one season, so they will hope to do better this time. They are close to signing Billy Gilmour on loan from Chelsea and could see Delaney as another midfield target.

None of those clubs have made a bid for the 29-year-old yet, but will keep reviewing his situation as the Euros progress.

Dortmund will make a decision on his future afterwards, potentially pointing him towards the Premier League.

