Crystal Palace star facing further ban for red card reaction after FA charge

Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha faces the prospect of an additional suspension after being charged with improper conduct by the Football Association for his reaction to his sending off at Southampton on Wednesday night.

Zaha was dismissed after 87 minutes of the 1-1 draw for two yellow cards in quick succession – the first for tangling with James Ward-Prowse and the second for apparently sarcastically clapping referee Andre Marriner.

The one-match ban for his dismissal for two bookable offences, which rules Zaha out of Saturday’s Premier League clash with Fulham, could be increased following the charge.

The FA said in a statement: “Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha has been charged following the game against Southampton yesterday (January 30, 2019).

“It is alleged his behaviour following a second-half dismissal amounts to improper conduct. The player has until 6pm on February 5, 2019 to respond to the charge.”