Crystal Palace star says overcoming a major hurdle ‘definitely’ possible

Crystal Palace star Jeffrey Schlupp has said that the club can overcome their current injury problems.

Schlupp, who can play as a full-back or as a winger, made the comments following Palace’s 1-0 win against Bournemouth at home in the Premier League on Tuesday evening.

Schlupp scored the only goal of the game at Selhurst Park in the 76th minute when he made his way past the Bournemouth defence and found the back of the Cherries’ net with a low shot.

Palace played most of the match with 10 men due to the sending-off of Mamadou Sakho in the 19th minute for a high challenge on Adam Smith.

Despite the win for the Eagles, there are concerns over the fitness of the squad.

Sakho will be suspended, while Gary Cahill and Scott Dann have knee and ankle issues respectively, meaning that Cheikhou Kouyate – a central midfielder by trade – will have to line up in defence again.

Moreover, left-back Patrick Van Aanholt had to come off injured against Bournemouth.

When asked if Palace can overcome their current injuries, Schlupp said: “Yes definitely. Cheikhou did an unbelievable job for us and he has played in that position before so has experience there.

“With myself having to drop in at left-back, I have played there many a time so it is one of those things where you have to do what you have to do.

“We are professionals and wherever you get put you have to go and do your job to try and win games.”

The win against Bournemouth means that Palace are now fifth in the Premier League table with 21 points from 15 matches.

Roy Hodgson’s side will return to action on Saturday when they take on Watford away from home at Vicarage Road in the Premier League.

